Urban Company to list on September 13: What to know

Business model and IPO details

Operating in 51 cities across India, UAE, and Singapore (with Saudi Arabia served through a JV), Urban Company connects you with trusted pros for everything from cleaning and plumbing to grooming.

The IPO raised ₹1,900 crore—₹472 crore as fresh funds for things like marketing and tech upgrades, and the rest came from early backers like Accel cashing out some of their shares.

Fun fact: before listing, Urban Company's shares were already trading at a 50% premium in the gray market—showing just how much buzz there is around this brand.