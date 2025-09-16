Urban Company to list on September 13: What to know
Urban Company, known for bringing home and beauty services right to your door, is set to make its stock market debut tomorrow.
The IPO was a hot ticket—oversubscribed more than 100 times—with big institutional investors leading the rush.
Shares were priced at ₹103 each, putting Urban Company's valuation at nearly ₹14,800 crore.
Business model and IPO details
Operating in 51 cities across India, UAE, and Singapore (with Saudi Arabia served through a JV), Urban Company connects you with trusted pros for everything from cleaning and plumbing to grooming.
The IPO raised ₹1,900 crore—₹472 crore as fresh funds for things like marketing and tech upgrades, and the rest came from early backers like Accel cashing out some of their shares.
Fun fact: before listing, Urban Company's shares were already trading at a 50% premium in the gray market—showing just how much buzz there is around this brand.