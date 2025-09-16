Why Anthem Biosciences's stock has shot up 46% since listing

Anthem is ramping up production in a big way

Anthem is ramping up production in a big way, aiming for a total capacity of 425 kiloliters by September 2025.

They've already added more tanks this year, with even more on the way—including capacity expansion at their subsidiary NeoAnthem.

Plus, with two new product approvals (now totaling 12), Anthem expects around 20% revenue growth for FY26, supported by backward integration on a key molecule, which is expected to improve gross margins.