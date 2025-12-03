India's luxury housing market is booming—set to hit $105 billion by 2030

Delhi-NCR saw significant changes in the luxury property index (LPI), with Mumbai and Bengaluru also experiencing notable shifts. These three cities together accounted for more than half of all luxury home sales recently.

More wealthy buyers want bigger, smarter homes

With the number of ultra-rich Indians rising fast, demand for high-end homes is only getting stronger.

Most buyers are looking for larger spaces packed with modern perks like smart tech and private pools—upscale living is definitely in right now.