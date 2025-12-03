Reliance Consumer Products now runs Lotus Chocolate Company
Tira Beauty Limited (aka New RCPL) just became the new promoter and holding company of Lotus Chocolate Company after a green light from the National Company Law Tribunal on November 6, 2025.
This move shifted 51% of Lotus's shares from Old RCPL to New RCPL, but didn't actually change who's in control—just how things are structured inside Reliance.
Why does this matter?
This is a classic case of corporate reshuffling: all within the Reliance Retail family, so no outside shake-ups.
Even though Lotus Chocolate's share price dropped 40% over the past year, it skyrocketed by nearly 5,000% in five years.
The company also posted a huge return on equity, and its stock was trading at ₹838.05 on December 3.
Basically, despite some bumps, Lotus is still going strong and could see more growth with Reliance steering the ship.