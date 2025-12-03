Reliance Consumer Products now runs Lotus Chocolate Company

Why does this matter?

This is a classic case of corporate reshuffling: all within the Reliance Retail family, so no outside shake-ups.

Even though Lotus Chocolate's share price dropped 40% over the past year, it skyrocketed by nearly 5,000% in five years.

The company also posted a huge return on equity, and its stock was trading at ₹838.05 on December 3.

Basically, despite some bumps, Lotus is still going strong and could see more growth with Reliance steering the ship.