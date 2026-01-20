India's manufacturing hits new high: What's driving the boom?
India's manufacturing sector just broke its own record in Q3 FY26, with 91% of companies reporting steady or higher production—up from last quarter.
The FICCI survey found stronger domestic demand and improved export expectations, and respondents pointed to recent GST rate cuts as a factor boosting domestic demand.
Average capacity utilization across the manufacturing sector was about 75%.
Why does this matter?
If you're curious about jobs or the economy, here's the scoop: over a third of companies plan to hire soon, and most expect exports to keep rising.
But it's not all smooth sailing—manufacturers are feeling the crunch from pricier raw materials and higher logistics costs.
These trends could shape everything from job opportunities to what things cost in stores this year.