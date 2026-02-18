India's Netweb launches world's tiniest AI supercomputer
Netweb Technologies just dropped two new homegrown AI supercomputers—the Tyrone Camarero Spark and GB200—both built in India and powered by NVIDIA's latest Grace Blackwell chips.
The goal? To boost self-reliant AI development right here at home.
Spark stands out as one of the world's tiniest AI supercomputers, making serious power a lot more accessible.
Spark can handle models with up to 200 billion parameters
The Spark packs 1 petaflop of performance into a device barely bigger than your palm (5.9 x 5.9 x 2-inch) and sips just 240W of power.
It can handle massive models—think up to 200 billion parameters for inference and fine-tune up to 70 billion locally.
Plus, it comes loaded with NVIDIA's open-source models for everything from image generation to chatbots.
Spark is now reaching select organizations for local innovation
Deliveries of the Spark have already started reaching select organizations, aiming to put high-end AI tools directly into the hands of Indian developers and researchers.
It's a big step for local innovation—and could help speed up India's journey toward serious AI breakthroughs.