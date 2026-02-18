India's Netweb launches world's tiniest AI supercomputer

Spark can handle models with up to 200 billion parameters

The Spark packs 1 petaflop of performance into a device barely bigger than your palm (5.9 x 5.9 x 2-inch) and sips just 240W of power.

It can handle massive models—think up to 200 billion parameters for inference and fine-tune up to 70 billion locally.

Plus, it comes loaded with NVIDIA's open-source models for everything from image generation to chatbots.