India's new data law is making cyber insurance the next big thing

Cyber risk isn't just an IT headache anymore—it's now a boardroom issue, with real financial consequences. Demand for cyber insurance has jumped 20-25%, but less than a third of eligible businesses (especially smaller ones) actually have coverage. The market's growing fast, but there are still big gaps.

What does cyber insurance actually do?

Think of it as backup for when things go wrong online: it helps cover losses from hacks or leaks, pays legal fees, handles regulatory fines, and even covers the cost of telling customers if their data gets exposed.

As India gets serious about digital privacy, expect more companies to see cyber insurance as essential—not optional.