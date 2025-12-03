Next Article
SEBI eyes major updates for mutual funds and stockbrokers
SEBI is gearing up for a big meeting on December 17 to revamp the rules for mutual funds and stockbrokers.
The plan is to modernize old regulations, cut out unnecessary bits, and make things clearer—especially around fees.
Earlier proposals to cap brokerage charges and require more detailed fee breakdowns sparked pushback from asset managers and distributors.
Why it matters: money, transparency, and new tech
Asset managers are worried about losing income, while distributors fear lower earnings.
SEBI also wants stricter conflict-of-interest rules for its own officials after recent controversies, plus simpler guidelines for new trading tech like algorithms.
If these changes go through, they could mean more transparency for anyone investing in India's markets.