India's new labor rules: Big changes for workers, gig jobs, and more

These rules are set to impact a large number of workers—including those in gig jobs and fixed-term roles. Expect clearer appointment letters, higher contributions to PF and gratuity, plus a green light for women to work night shifts. States like Karnataka and Maharashtra are already rolling out their own versions.

How do wages and benefits stack up?

Minimum wage calculations now factor in family needs (think food calories, clothing, rent), with overtime paid at twice the usual rate.

Gratuity kicks in from November 2025—even for fixed-term employees after a year.

There's also talk of a national board for gig workers, creche allowances for parents, health checks if you're over 40 in factories or mines, and travel support for migrant workers.

Why should you care? If you're entering the workforce—or hustling as a gig worker—these changes could shape your paychecks and protections soon.