India's private equity investments see major drop in 2025
Business
Private equity (PE) funding in India has taken a big dip this year, with deals totaling $14.9 billion by Q3—way down from $26.3 billion last year, says KPMG.
If things keep going this way, 2025 could be the slowest year for PE investments since 2019.
Why investors still care
Even with the slowdown, India's strong economy and growing consumer base are keeping global investors interested.
Big PE firms are doubling down—opening local offices and taking bigger roles in Indian companies, especially in tech (like SaaS), healthcare, life sciences, and financial services.
The investment slump might stick around until global trade uncertainties clear up, but India's long-term appeal isn't fading anytime soon.