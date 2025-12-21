Swiggy Instamart opens mini store in Gurugram

The cozy 400 sq. ft. store stocks 100-200 items—think fresh fruits, veggies, pulses, new launches, and cool D2C brands—way fewer than the thousands you'd find in big warehouses. Local sellers run these outlets and get paid directly instead of waiting for Swiggy 's usual payment cycle.

Why this matters

This is more of a test run to see if shoppers like mixing offline browsing with Instamart's speedy delivery.

For now, it's only in Gurugram and Swiggy hasn't said if they'll open more elsewhere yet.

The move shows how quick commerce is evolving as Swiggy keeps rolling out new ideas to match evolving consumer preferences.