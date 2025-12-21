UltraTech Cement slapped with ₹800cr tax notice

Legal challenge

UltraTech to contest GST demand notice

UltraTech has said it is reviewing the order and considering all legal options to contest the demand. The company said the order was issued without due consideration of its submissions. The notice pertains to alleged short payment of GST and improper utilization of Input Tax Credit between FY 2018-19 and 2022-23. In its regulatory filing, UltraTech said the order "upholds tax liability of ₹390.9 crore plus applicable interest on tax demand; additional interest ₹27.7 lakh and penalty of ₹390.9 crore."