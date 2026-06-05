India's real GVA rises to ₹294.91L/cr in 2025-26, up 7.9%
India's real gross value added (GVA), basically, the value added by all goods and services produced by a sector/industry/producer minus intermediate-input costs, jumped 7.9% in 2025-26, a bit higher than last year's 7.3%.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation put the real GVA at ₹294.91 lakh crore, up from ₹273.36 lakh crore in 2024-25.
However, growth in nominal terms (not adjusted for inflation) slowed a bit to 9.1%.
Services lead with 9.3% growth
The services sector led the way with a strong 9.3% growth, especially thanks to an 11% boost in trade, hotels, and transport, so yes, people are out and about!
Finance and real estate also did well at 10.4%, while manufacturing picked up speed too with a solid 10.7% rise.
On the flip side, agriculture and related areas grew just 3%, down from last year's pace, and mining cooled off as well.