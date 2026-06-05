India's real GVA rises to ₹294.91L/cr in 2025-26, up 7.9%

Services lead with 9.3% growth

The services sector led the way with a strong 9.3% growth, especially thanks to an 11% boost in trade, hotels, and transport, so yes, people are out and about!

Finance and real estate also did well at 10.4%, while manufacturing picked up speed too with a solid 10.7% rise.

On the flip side, agriculture and related areas grew just 3%, down from last year's pace, and mining cooled off as well.