India's reinsurance market jumps 11% to ₹1.12L crore in FY25
Business
India's reinsurance scene just got a big boost—growing 11% in FY 2024-25 to hit ₹1.12 lakh crore, says IRDAI.
Most of this growth came from local players, with domestic business making up 85% of premiums and GIC Re leading the pack.
The surge is thanks to more people getting insured and companies focusing on smarter risk management, based on increased awareness of risk mitigation and higher insurance penetration.
Jio-Alliance deal stands out as FY25's biggest
A major highlight: Jio Insurance Broking teamed up with global giant Alliance for the year's largest reinsurance deal.
According to IRDAI, these rising premiums help insurers handle bigger risks and keep their finances strong as the market keeps expanding.