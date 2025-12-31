India's reinsurance market jumps 11% to ₹1.12L crore in FY25 Business Dec 31, 2025

India's reinsurance scene just got a big boost—growing 11% in FY 2024-25 to hit ₹1.12 lakh crore, says IRDAI.

Most of this growth came from local players, with domestic business making up 85% of premiums and GIC Re leading the pack.

The surge is thanks to more people getting insured and companies focusing on smarter risk management, based on increased awareness of risk mitigation and higher insurance penetration.