India's Russian oil imports rise marginally in H1 2021
India's oil imports from Russia jumped to 2.08 million barrels per day in June 2025—the highest in almost a year—even as the country's total crude imports actually dropped by 6%.
Indian refiners are stocking up, thanks to rising global tensions, especially between Israel and Iran.
Russia dominates India's oil imports
Russia has become India's main oil supplier, making up about 40% of all imports—a big shift from when Middle Eastern countries led the pack.
In June, Iraq sent less oil to India (down over 17%), Saudi Arabia kept things steady, and the UAE bumped its exports up a bit.
The US is still in the top five but trails behind.
India is trying to keep its energy options open
India is leaning more on Russian oil partly because of discounts and global sanctions elsewhere.
This move isn't just about price—it also shows how India is trying to keep its energy options open while world politics remain unpredictable.
These choices could shape how India deals with big players like the US going forward.