Innovative insurance plan aids India's heatwave victims
SEWA rolled out a unique heat insurance scheme in 2023 to help informal women workers who lose income during extreme heatwaves.
If local temperatures cross set limits for two days, members automatically get paid—no paperwork or claims needed.
By 2024, over 50,000 women across 22 districts in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra had already benefited.
How the scheme works
Members pay just ₹250 (about $3) per year. When a heatwave hits their area, they receive at least ₹400 ($4.80) straight to their account.
The system uses local weather data to trigger payouts and partners with insurers like ICICI Lombard and Swiss Re for speedy payments—helping everyone from street vendors to farm workers.
Impact so far
Last year alone, SEWA's program delivered over ₹2.9 crore ($350,000) directly to women hit by heat-related income loss.
Combining this with government action plans could make an even bigger impact as climate risks grow.
SEWA is aiming higher—hoping more women can count on this safety net as India faces hotter summers ahead.