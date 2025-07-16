Krishna Mehra on India's global AI impact

AI startups need to stay quick on their feet: Mehra

Mehra says AI startups need to stay quick on their feet since things shift fast—some are hitting $3 million in annual revenue in less than 18 months.

While hiring top talent is tough, India's engineering skills give it an edge.

He also pointed out cool trends like multi-modal innovation, more voice apps, and smarter workflow automation—showing just how much AI is shaking things up.