Krishna Mehra on India's global AI impact
Elevation Capital has invested in 15-20 AI startups over the past year, focusing on developer tools, data infrastructure, and applied AI.
Krishna Mehra, the firm's AI Partner, shared that Indian founders are using homegrown tech to build and test products locally before taking them global for better growth.
AI startups need to stay quick on their feet: Mehra
Mehra says AI startups need to stay quick on their feet since things shift fast—some are hitting $3 million in annual revenue in less than 18 months.
While hiring top talent is tough, India's engineering skills give it an edge.
He also pointed out cool trends like multi-modal innovation, more voice apps, and smarter workflow automation—showing just how much AI is shaking things up.