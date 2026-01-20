India's sugar output jumps 22%, but mills face tough times
Business
India has produced 22% more sugar this season, reaching 15.9 million tons by mid-January—up from 13 million tons last year.
Maharashtra led the surge with a huge 51% boost, while Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka also saw solid gains.
More sugar mills are running this year too.
Behind the sweet numbers: money worries for mills and farmers
Even with all this extra sugar, many mills are struggling financially due to rising cane prices and falling sugar prices—now around ₹3,550 per quintal in some states, which is less than it costs to produce.
This has caused delays in payments to farmers.
The industry group ISMA wants the government to raise the minimum selling price of sugar so that both mills and farmers can stay afloat in the future.