India's top IT firms hired less than 5,000 freshers
India's biggest IT companies have cut back on hiring fresh graduates, bringing in less than 5,000 new recruits this quarter—down from over 53,000 two years ago.
The main reason? More automation and AI are taking over routine jobs.
Focus on experienced folks skilled in AI, cloud computing
Instead of campus hires, firms like TCS and Infosys are focusing on experienced folks skilled in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
For example, Infosys hired just 210 freshers this time around.
Most new roles now go to people with hands-on digital experience.
Colleges need to focus more on practical skills
This shift means a bigger gap between the number of engineering grads and available entry-level jobs.
Experts say it's time for colleges to focus more on practical skills and regular reskilling so young professionals can keep up with the fast-changing tech world.