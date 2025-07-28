Zerodha's new fund offers diversified portfolio with just ₹100 Business Jul 28, 2025

Zerodha Fund House just rolled out its Multi Asset Passive Fund of Fund (FoF), designed for easy, hands-off investing.

This fund mixes things up by putting your money across stocks (large and mid cap), gold, and government securities—so you get a bit of everything without having to juggle it yourself.

Plus, thanks to internal rebalancing, you only pay taxes when you actually redeem your units, not every time the fund shifts things around.