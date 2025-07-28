Zerodha's new fund offers diversified portfolio with just ₹100
Zerodha Fund House just rolled out its Multi Asset Passive Fund of Fund (FoF), designed for easy, hands-off investing.
This fund mixes things up by putting your money across stocks (large and mid cap), gold, and government securities—so you get a bit of everything without having to juggle it yourself.
Plus, thanks to internal rebalancing, you only pay taxes when you actually redeem your units, not every time the fund shifts things around.
NFO live on all major mf platforms
You can jump in with as little as ₹100 during the New Fund Offer (NFO), and it's available on all major mutual fund platforms.
CEO Vishal Jain calls it "a great option for anyone who wants a simple but diversified portfolio," while Chief Business Officer Vaibhav Jalan says it helps take the guesswork out of asset allocation by giving you access to multiple investment types in one go.