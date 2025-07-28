Next Article
MakeMyTrip adds 900+ hotels in UK, expands global footprint
MakeMyTrip just partnered with Premier Inn, a major hotel chain in the UK, adding 900+ new hotels to its platform.
This means Indian travelers now get way more options for affordable stays in top UK cities—a big win as more people look to travel abroad.
More than 2,000 hotels added across 20 countries last year
This move is part of MakeMyTrip's push to grow its global hotel game—they've added 2,000+ hotels across 20 countries in the last year alone.
CEO Rajesh Magow says this partnership will make it even easier for travelers heading to Europe, giving them more choice and flexibility for their next adventure.