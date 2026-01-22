India's under-40 founders control $950 billion in businesses: Report
A new report reveals that 436 Indian entrepreneurs under 40 now run businesses valued at $950 billion—more than Switzerland's GDP.
Together, they employ 1.2 million people.
The big shift? Nearly 80% are self-made, showing India's startup scene is all about hustle over inheritance.
Youngest founders and their funding
The average founder is just 35.
OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, age 31, has raised $3.7 billion, while Zepto's Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra—both only 22—have already pulled in $1.95 billion.
Tech leads the way
Software Products & Services tops the list with 40 young founders.
India's SaaS market is booming.
Where the action is
Bengaluru leads as startup central with 109 founders, followed by Mumbai and New Delhi.
Reliance Retail, led by Isha Ambani (33), stands out as the biggest employer among these young leaders.