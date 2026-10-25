IndiGo, Air India Group shift flight operations to Navi Mumbai
What's the story
IndiGo and the Air India Group have announced plans to shift their flight operations from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The transition will begin in December 2026 and continue until mid-2027. This move is part of a larger strategy to redevelop CSMIA's Terminal 1 by 2030 and make room for new international routes at CSMIA.
Operational changes
IndiGo's international flight shift
IndiGo will gradually move 12 daily international departures from CSMIA to NMIA. The destinations include Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.
Muscat, Dhaka, and Jakarta will also be covered in this shift.
A new daily service to Kathmandu will also be launched between February and July 2027.
Expansion strategy
Shift to free up capacity at CSMIA
Along with international flights, IndiGo will also shift domestic operations to support these international services at NMIA.
This will allow passengers to connect between domestic and international services at the new airport.
The shift will free up capacity at CSMIA for IndiGo to launch new international services across Asia, Africa, and Europe in 2027 with its expanding fleet of A320, A321, and A321XLR aircraft.
Operational transition
Air India Group's operations
The Air India Group will also shift some of its West Asia operations to NMIA.
Air India Express will start four daily domestic flights from the new airport in December 2026, followed by planned services to Kuwait and existing services to Oman from January 2027.
Services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat, and Sharjah will also be gradually shifted by the Northern Summer 2027 season.