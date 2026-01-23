IndiGo becomes 1st Indian airline to fly direct to Greece
Business
IndiGo just made it way easier to get from India to Greece, launching the first scheduled non-stop flights between India and Greece by an Indian carrier.
The Mumbai-Athens route is already live with three flights a week, and Delhi-Athens flights are set to start on January 24, 2026.
Both use the new Airbus A321XLR for that long-haul comfort.
What's on board and what'll it cost?
You get a choice between 12 business seats or 183 in economy, with perks like hot meals, streaming entertainment, and generous baggage (2x23 kg). Business class even gets alcohol.
Intro fares start at ₹21,999 one-way.
For now it's just IndiGo on this route—AEGEAN's codeshare partnership has already gone live; AEGEAN passengers can already connect to IndiGo destinations via Delhi and Mumbai.