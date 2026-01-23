IndiGo becomes 1st Indian airline to fly direct to Greece Business Jan 23, 2026

IndiGo just made it way easier to get from India to Greece, launching the first scheduled non-stop flights between India and Greece by an Indian carrier.

The Mumbai-Athens route is already live with three flights a week, and Delhi-Athens flights are set to start on January 24, 2026.

Both use the new Airbus A321XLR for that long-haul comfort.