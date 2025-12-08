IndiGo gets 24-hour extension from DGCA, must reply by today

IndiGo , the crisis-hit airline, has been given a one-time 24-hour extension by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to respond to a show cause notice issued on December 6. The new deadline is now set for Monday at 6:00pm. The extension was granted after IndiGo's senior executives requested more time due to operational challenges related to its extensive network and other factors that led to delays and cancellations at major airports.

Regulatory stance DGCA's response to IndiGo's extension request The DGCA has made it clear that if IndiGo doesn't submit a "complete and comprehensive reply" by the extended deadline, it will proceed ex parte based on available records. The regulator also said that it is closely monitoring operations with safety, compliance, and restoration of normalcy as its top priorities. The notice was issued to CEO Pieter Elbers after massive nationwide cancellations and delays left passengers stranded.

Compliance issues Findings on IndiGo's operational lapses The DGCA found "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management" by IndiGo, which disrupted services across the country. The regulator said that the primary cause of the chaos was IndiGo's failure to make adequate arrangements for revised staffing and rostering requirements under new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules. These gaps amounted to prima facie non-compliance with Aircraft Rules, 1937 (Rule 42A) and related regulations on crew duty hours, flight time limits and rest periods.

Airline's statement IndiGo's response to DGCA's findings and operational disruptions IndiGo has processed ₹610 crore in refunds and returned 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers, as of Saturday. The airline announced automatic refunds for all canceled flights and a waiver on cancellation or rescheduling fees for travel between December 5 and 15. However, disruptions continued on Sunday with around 400 flights canceled. IndiGo expects operations to stabilize by December 10, intending to operate about 1,650 flights while adapting to new FDTL norms.

Crisis management Operational challenges and government intervention The disruptions started as IndiGo struggled with a tightening pilot roster and the implementation of the second phase of new FDTL rules. The government had ordered the airline to complete all pending ticket refunds and deliver lost baggage within two days. A mix of factors including minor technology glitches, changes due to winter schedules, congestion in the aviation system, updated crew rostering rules, and Cyclone Ditwah's impact led to these disruptions.