Wakefit IPO opens, retail investors show strong interest Business Dec 08, 2025

Wakefit Innovations, known for its home and furniture products, has kicked off its IPO with shares priced at ₹185-195 each, valuing the company around ₹6,400 crore.

On day one, overall subscription was 7%, but retail investors showed real enthusiasm with 33% participation.

If you're curious about investing, the minimum bid is one lot (76 shares) costing ₹14,820.