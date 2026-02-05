IndiGo shares fall 2.5% on CCI probe into unfair practices

IndiGo 's shares plummeted by 2.5% to ₹4,827 per share today following a Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe into alleged unfair business practices. The investigation comes two months after the country's largest airline canceled thousands of flights due to operational issues, causing major inconvenience to passengers. The CCI has tentatively concluded that IndiGo abused its dominant position by canceling thousands of flights, significantly affecting scheduled capacity and creating an artificial scarcity in air travel during peak demand periods.

Regulatory concerns CCI's order cites 'abuse of dominant position' The CCI's 16-page order noted, "Such conduct by a dominant enterprise may be viewed as restricting the provision of services under Section 4 (2) (b)(i) of the Act." This section deals with abuse of dominant position. The regulator considered data from airlines and information provided by aviation regulator DGCA while arriving at its preliminary conclusion. It also took into account a complaint from a passenger affected by early December cancellations, identifying "market for domestic air passenger transport services in India."

Investigation initiated Investigation ordered into alleged anti-competitive conduct The CCI has ordered a detailed investigation by its Director General (DG) into IndiGo's conduct, which appears to be having an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India. The regulator noted that IndiGo accounts for about 60-61% of total domestic ASKM (Available Seat Kilometers), indicating its effective control over market capacity and supply-side conditions. The domestic passenger aviation market is highly concentrated, allowing leading firms to operate independently of competitive forces due to materially constrained presence of effective rivals.

Market control CCI rejects IndiGo's objections regarding jurisdiction The CCI also rejected IndiGo's objections that the regulator lacks jurisdiction in this case, citing a Supreme Court ruling. It clarified that even if another authority finds an activity anti-competitive, its powers would be limited to actions under its own act. Only the CCI can deal with such anti-competitive acts from the perspective of the Competition Act. The DGCA does not conduct competition law analysis or assess dominance and its alleged abuse, which are part of CCI's mandate.

