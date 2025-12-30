IndiGo slapped with ₹458cr GST demand—here's the lowdown
IndiGo's parent company just got hit with a massive ₹458 crore GST bill (plus interest and penalties) from Delhi tax authorities, covering financial years 2018-19 to 2022-23.
The issue? Disputes over foreign supplier payments and input tax credits.
IndiGo isn't taking it lying down—they've called the order "erroneous" and are already challenging it, saying they don't expect any real impact on their day-to-day business.
Why does this matter?
This isn't IndiGo's first run-in with GST troubles—they recently got a ₹58 crore penalty for FY21 and another penalty of ₹118 crore for earlier years.
With thousands of flight cancelations in the mix, India's biggest airline is under more regulatory heat than ever.
If you're interested in how big companies handle government pressure (and what it means for travelers), this story's worth your time.