IndiGo takes off for London Heathrow: What to know

IndiGo just kicked off daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow in October 2025, using Boeing 787-9 jets. This marks IndiGo's debut at Heathrow—one of the world's busiest international airports.

Competing with major carriers This new route puts IndiGo in direct competition with British Airways, Air India, Virgin Atlantic, and Air Canada.

By leasing slots from Virgin Atlantic, IndiGo is stepping up its global game—now flying to 45 international destinations.

Flight schedule and premium 'IndiGoStretch' cabin Flights leave Mumbai at 2:45pm and land in London at 7:20pm returns depart London at 9:30pm arriving in Mumbai by late morning.

The premium "IndiGoStretch" cabin offers extra legroom, priority check-in, curated Indian snacks, complimentary meals and drinks (yes, including alcohol), plus nearly 300 hours of seatback entertainment.