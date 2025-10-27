RBI drafts rules for banks to finance strategic buyouts

Banks can invest up to 40% of their Tier 1 capital

To get a bank loan under these rules, companies have to put up at least 30% of the money themselves through equity.

There are also caps on how much banks can invest overall—no more than 40% of their Tier 1 capital in total market exposure, with direct exposure capped at 20%.

Individual loans can go up to ₹1 crore but come with strict collateral requirements.

Loans against a bank's own shares or partly-paid/locked-in securities are off-limits—basically, it's all about keeping things safer for everyone involved.