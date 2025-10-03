IndiGo to launch long-haul flights from Delhi to Manchester Business Oct 03, 2025

IndiGo is stepping up its game with new long-haul flights from Delhi to Manchester, UK—starting November 15 and running four times a week on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

This comes right after they launched daily flights to Bali on October 24 and four weekly flights to Krabi, Thailand on October 26.