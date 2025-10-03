IndiGo to launch long-haul flights from Delhi to Manchester
IndiGo is stepping up its game with new long-haul flights from Delhi to Manchester, UK—starting November 15 and running four times a week on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.
This comes right after they launched daily flights to Bali on October 24 and four weekly flights to Krabi, Thailand on October 26.
Double daily flights to Bangkok and new domestic routes
From October 26, you'll see double daily flights from Delhi to Bangkok using upgraded Airbus A321s with Stretch business class.
IndiGo is also adding 10 new daily non-stop domestic routes from Delhi, connecting cities like Rajkot, Vadodara, Patna, Goa, Shirdi, Nagpur, Nashik and Jabalpur—plus a brand-new route to Purnea in Bihar.
IndiGo's growth strategy
With all these additions in 2025, IndiGo now connects Delhi to 21 international and 74 domestic destinations with over 1,700 weekly departures.
CEO Pieter Elbers stated that developing globally competitive and locally connected aviation hubs in India is a cornerstone of IndiGo's growth strategy, accelerating their journey to become a global aviation leader by 2030.