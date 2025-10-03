Next Article
Tamil Nadu to launch India's 1st sports tech incubation center
Tamil Nadu is joining forces with German football club Borussia Dortmund to launch India's first Sports Tech Incubation Centre.
The official partnership will be signed at the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit in Coimbatore later this month, bringing together innovators from around the world.
CM Stalin to inaugurate event
The two-day event will host startups, investors, and policymakers from over 35 countries.
Chief Minister MK Stalin will kick things off, spotlighting Tamil Nadu's growing reputation as a global startup hotspot.
Half of TN's startups have women founders
With over 12,000 startups—about half have women founders—Tamil Nadu is already a major player in India's startup scene.
This new incubator aims to boost tech-driven entrepreneurship and sports innovation across the state.