OPEC debates sticking with small oil production increase

OPEC+ is divided on how quickly to restore cuts

OPEC+ wants to bring back about 1.65 million barrels per day that were previously cut, but they're split on how fast to do it.

Even though prices are at a four-month low, Saudi Arabia and the UAE want faster increases to win back market share, but Russia isn't on board.

There's also pressure from the US for cheaper fuel ahead of a high-profile meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump next month.