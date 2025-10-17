Next Article
IndiGo to launch nonstop flights to Athens from Mumbai, Delhi
Planning a Euro trip? IndiGo is making it easier by starting direct flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Athens, kicking off on January 23 and 24, 2026.
This marks the first time an Indian airline will offer nonstop flights to Greece, opening up new travel options for Indian flyers.
Schedule and ticket details
Mumbai-Athens flights will run three times a week—Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays—while Delhi-Athens flights are set for Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
Flights use the long-range Airbus A321XLR, so you can get to Athens without layovers.
Tickets are available on IndiGo's website and through travel partners, making it simple to plan your Greek adventure.