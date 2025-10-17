IndiGo to launch nonstop flights to Athens from Mumbai, Delhi

Schedule and ticket details

Mumbai-Athens flights will run three times a week—Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays—while Delhi-Athens flights are set for Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Flights use the long-range Airbus A321XLR, so you can get to Athens without layovers.

Tickets are available on IndiGo's website and through travel partners, making it simple to plan your Greek adventure.