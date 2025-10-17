Sensex crosses 83,950 for 1st time, Nifty settles above 25,700
Markets wrapped up Friday on a high, with the Sensex climbing 485 points to 83,952 and the Nifty finishing above 25,700.
Bank Nifty even hit a fresh all-time high at 57,651—marking the strongest week for both indices since June.
Biggest weekly jump since June
If you're watching the markets or just curious about what's driving the buzz, this is the biggest weekly jump in four months.
The rally signals growing investor confidence, especially as Nifty reclaimed a key level and Sensex gained nearly 2% this week.
Bank stocks lead the charge
Bank stocks are leading the charge—Bank Nifty has soared by 10,000 points since March, thanks to strong results from names like Canara Bank.
The push comes from solid domestic investments and a stronger rupee.
While banks are shining, sectors like IT and media have cooled off a bit after recent highs.
Investors are now watching upcoming earnings and global signals as Diwali approaches.