Sensex crosses 83,950 for 1st time, Nifty settles above 25,700

If you're watching the markets or just curious about what's driving the buzz, this is the biggest weekly jump in four months. The rally signals growing investor confidence, especially as Nifty reclaimed a key level and Sensex gained nearly 2% this week.

Bank stocks lead the charge

Bank stocks are leading the charge—Bank Nifty has soared by 10,000 points since March, thanks to strong results from names like Canara Bank.

The push comes from solid domestic investments and a stronger rupee.

While banks are shining, sectors like IT and media have cooled off a bit after recent highs.

Investors are now watching upcoming earnings and global signals as Diwali approaches.