Wall Street opens in red on US-China trade tensions
Wall Street started Friday in the red as worries over US-China trade fights and a possible Trump-Xi meeting made investors uneasy.
The Dow dropped nearly 90 points, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also sliding.
Still, some nerves eased after Trump admitted current tariffs are "not sustainable," hinting that things might not get worse—at least for now.
US-China trade tensions remain high despite temporary truce
Trump confirmed he'll meet Xi Jinping later this month, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the US might pause new tariffs.
But tensions are still high: China accused the US of causing "panic" with new export limits on rare earths, and the US plans to slap a 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November 1.
China fired back by sanctioning US units of a South Korean shipping company and halting US soybean purchases, keeping markets on edge about what comes next.