Wall Street opens in red on US-China trade tensions

US-China trade tensions remain high despite temporary truce

Trump confirmed he'll meet Xi Jinping later this month, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the US might pause new tariffs.

But tensions are still high: China accused the US of causing "panic" with new export limits on rare earths, and the US plans to slap a 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November 1.

China fired back by sanctioning US units of a South Korean shipping company and halting US soybean purchases, keeping markets on edge about what comes next.