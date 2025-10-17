SBI raises ₹7,500cr via Tier-II bonds Business Oct 17, 2025

State Bank of India (SBI) just pulled in ₹7,500 crore through a Basel III Tier-II bond sale—way above its original ₹5,000 crore plan.

The bonds, which mature in 10 years but can be called back after five, were snapped up almost three times over, signaling major trust in SBI's financial strength.