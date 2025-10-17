Next Article
SBI raises ₹7,500cr via Tier-II bonds
Business
State Bank of India (SBI) just pulled in ₹7,500 crore through a Basel III Tier-II bond sale—way above its original ₹5,000 crore plan.
The bonds, which mature in 10 years but can be called back after five, were snapped up almost three times over, signaling major trust in SBI's financial strength.
Bonds attract 3x demand
A total of 101 bids came from big institutional players like provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds, and banks.
The bonds offer a 6.93% interest rate, making them pretty attractive for steady returns.
Fresh capital will boost Tier-II reserves
SBI is India's largest public sector bank.
This fresh capital will boost its Tier-II reserves—helping SBI meet regulations.