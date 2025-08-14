Next Article
IndiGo to resume India-China flights after 5 years
IndiGo is bringing back direct flights between India and China after about five and a half years.
The pause started in early 2020 because of COVID-19 and rising border tensions, but things are finally looking up.
Before the break, IndiGo flew daily from Delhi to Chengdu and Kolkata to Guangzhou.
Direct flights will make travel easier
This move could make travel way easier for students, business folks, and tourists who've had to take long detours through places like Hong Kong or Singapore since 2020.
With both countries set to announce the restart at the SCO summit later this August, it's a sign that relations—and travel plans—are getting back on track.
Expect a boost in people-to-people connections and trade as these routes reopen.