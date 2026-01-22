IndiGo's profits take a big hit in Q3 FY26
IndiGo, India's top airline, saw its net profit drop by 77.5% this quarter—down to ₹549.8 crore from last year's ₹2,448.8 crore—even though total income rose 6.7% to ₹24,541 crore.
What went wrong?
The main reasons: a hefty one-time cost of ₹1,546.5 crore (about ₹969.3 crore due to new labor codes and about ₹577.2 crore related to December disruptions) and some serious flight disruptions in December that led to more cancelations than usual.
Still, IndiGo managed to bounce back quickly with 99.9% technical reliability and decent on-time performance at major airports.
Rising costs and what's next
Costs overall shot up nearly 10%, with fuel expenses rising 8%.
Even though fuel efficiency improved slightly, ticket earnings per kilometer dipped a bit too.
Looking ahead, IndiGo expects to boost its capacity by about 10% next quarter—so more seats should be available if you're planning a trip soon!