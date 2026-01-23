IndusInd Bank picks Arijit Basu as new part-time chairman
IndusInd Bank is bringing in Arijit Basu as its next part-time chairman, starting January 31, 2026.
He'll be taking over from Sunil Mehta, whose term wraps up at the end of January.
The move still needs shareholder approval, but it's already got the green light from the board and RBI.
Why bother?
This change comes right after Basu served as chairman of HDB Financial Services.
IndusInd Bank has faced some tough times lately—including a leadership shake-up last year—so having someone experienced at the helm matters.
Who is he?
Basu is no banking newbie—he's a former Managing Director at SBI and has led SBI Life Insurance too.
With a master's from Delhi University and stints on several big company boards, he brings plenty of experience to steady the ship.
Who is he replacing?
He's taking over from Sunil Mehta, who helped guide IndusInd through recent challenges like accounting issues and top-level exits in 2025.
The bank has thanked Mehta for his steady leadership during those rocky moments.