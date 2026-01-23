IndusInd Bank picks Arijit Basu as new part-time chairman Business Jan 23, 2026

IndusInd Bank is bringing in Arijit Basu as its next part-time chairman, starting January 31, 2026.

He'll be taking over from Sunil Mehta, whose term wraps up at the end of January.

The move still needs shareholder approval, but it's already got the green light from the board and RBI.