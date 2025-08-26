Next Article
IndusInd Bank's share price rises 1.3% this week
IndusInd Bank's shares climbed 1.3% this week, landing at ₹772 as of August 26, 2025.
The bank's solid numbers—like a market cap of over ₹60,000 crore and earnings per share at ₹12.95—show it's holding steady in the financial game.
Trading volume and price action
Trading volume for the week hit nearly 28 lakh shares, just shy of the usual average.
While Monday saw a small dip (down 1.8% to ₹760.1), IndusInd still managed a monthly gain of 2.3%, showing some real staying power even when prices wobble short-term.