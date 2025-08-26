Next Article
SBI's stock struggles to gain momentum, slips 1% in a week
SBI's stock has been struggling lately, wrapping up last week with negative returns and closing at ₹816.25 on Monday—basically flat.
Even so, trading volume stayed strong at over 5 million shares, showing people are still paying close attention despite the dip.
Trading volume jumps as market cap hits ₹7.5 lakh crore
On Monday, things got even busier: trading volume jumped to nearly 5.7 million shares (well above the weekly average), and SBI's market cap hit ₹7.5 lakh crore.
The bank's monthly return sits at 1.23%, hinting it's trying to bounce back.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and earnings per share of ₹86.06, SBI is still holding investor interest as everyone watches to see if it can regain momentum in this unpredictable market.