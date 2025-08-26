SBI's stock struggles to gain momentum, slips 1% in a week

Trading volume jumps as market cap hits ₹7.5 lakh crore

On Monday, things got even busier: trading volume jumped to nearly 5.7 million shares (well above the weekly average), and SBI's market cap hit ₹7.5 lakh crore.

The bank's monthly return sits at 1.23%, hinting it's trying to bounce back.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and earnings per share of ₹86.06, SBI is still holding investor interest as everyone watches to see if it can regain momentum in this unpredictable market.