Tata Steel's stock gains 1%+ in a week: Check prices
Tata Steel's stock edged up 1.06% this past week, closing at ₹158.55 on Monday—so there's a bit of positive momentum.
But zoom out, and the last month hasn't been as kind, with shares down about 1.12%.
It's a reminder that even big names like Tata Steel can have their ups and downs.
Key numbers and trading volume
Trading volume was noticeably lower than usual—about 16 million shares changed hands versus the typical 28 million.
The company's market value stands at ₹1.99 lakh crore.
For those keeping an eye on financials: its price-to-earnings ratio is 43.91 and earnings per share are at 3.64 as of Tuesday morning (IST).