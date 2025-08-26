Tata Steel's stock gains 1%+ in a week: Check prices Business Aug 26, 2025

Tata Steel's stock edged up 1.06% this past week, closing at ₹158.55 on Monday—so there's a bit of positive momentum.

But zoom out, and the last month hasn't been as kind, with shares down about 1.12%.

It's a reminder that even big names like Tata Steel can have their ups and downs.