Infosys adds 8,203 employees in Q2 FY26

Infosys's revenue and deal wins

Revenue for Q2 FY26 rose 8.6% to ₹44,990 crore, with operating margins holding steady at 21%.

Infosys also bumped up its interim dividend to ₹23 per share (from ₹21 last year).

The company hired over 12,000 freshers in the first half and aims for 20,000 by year-end, according to CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka.

Deal wins are strong too, with $3.1 billion in contracts this quarter—most were net new contracts (67%).