Infosys adds 8,203 employees in Q2 FY26
Infosys just added 8,203 new employees between July and September 2025, bringing its total team to nearly 3.33 lakh.
This marks five quarters in a row of headcount growth.
Financially, things look good too—net profit jumped 13% year-on-year to ₹7,364 crore.
Infosys's revenue and deal wins
Revenue for Q2 FY26 rose 8.6% to ₹44,990 crore, with operating margins holding steady at 21%.
Infosys also bumped up its interim dividend to ₹23 per share (from ₹21 last year).
The company hired over 12,000 freshers in the first half and aims for 20,000 by year-end, according to CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka.
Deal wins are strong too, with $3.1 billion in contracts this quarter—most were net new contracts (67%).
Contrasting hiring trends
While Infosys is on a hiring spree, other big IT players aren't all having the same luck—TCS let go of over 19,000 employees, and Tech Mahindra's IT headcount shrank, even as HCLTech added a few thousand.
Infosys's growth highlights the ongoing demand for digital skills and shows how it's betting big on young talent while the industry keeps evolving.