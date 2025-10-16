This Dhanteras, order gold, silver online and get them home

Swiggy Instamart is rolling out a festive upgrade—on Dhanteras 2025, you can order gold coins (1-10g) and silver bricks (up to 1kg) and get them at your doorstep in just 15 minutes. This is happening in partnership with big names like Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold, Mia by Tanishq, and more.

Delivery in 15 minutes The speedy delivery is available in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

You can place your order between 7am and 10pm on Dhanteras.

All gold coins are 999 hallmark certified with zero making charges, and silver comes with verified purity—so you know it's legit.

Discount for 1st 10,000 customers The first 10,000 people who order gold coins (1g or more) will get ₹100 off—just a little extra sparkle for being quick.

This move aims to provide customers with trusted, genuine metals delivered quickly and conveniently.