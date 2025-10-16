India's single-specialty healthcare market to hit $31bn by 2028
India's single-specialty healthcare market is expected to jump from $15 billion in 2024 to $31 billion by 2028, growing at a strong 20% annual rate.
This surge comes as more people seek focused care, and these hospitals prove easier to scale and more efficient than traditional multi-specialty ones.
Investment trends show strong preference for single-specialty hospitals
Single-specialty hospitals have pulled in about 36% of all hospital investments over the past decade—and since 2019, that number has climbed to over 40%.
IVF and cancer care centers are especially hot, each attracting more than $1 billion in private equity since 2015.
Their streamlined model means faster expansion and better financial returns.
Financial health of chains attracting investor interest
These chains aren't just growing—they're profitable too.
Many single-specialty centers post EBITDA margins above 20%, with mature ones hitting return on capital employed (ROCE) of over 30%.
Some IVF clinics even top a ROCE of 100%, making this sector a favorite among investors looking for solid growth.