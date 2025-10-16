Next Article
LTIMindtree's Q2 profit, revenue surpass estimates
Business
LTIMindtree just released its September 2025 results—and the numbers are better than anyone guessed.
Net profit jumped 12% from last quarter to ₹1,401 crore, beating analyst predictions.
Revenue also climbed 5.6% to ₹10,394 crore, topping estimates.
Operating profit soars 17%
The company's operating profit rose 17% to ₹1,648 crore, and margins improved to 15.9%.
This boost comes from smarter cost management and getting more out of their teams, reflecting LTIMindtree's strategic initiatives.
₹22/share interim dividend announced
Celebrating the solid quarter, LTIMindtree announced a ₹22 per share interim dividend, with October 24, 2025 set as the record date.
The move highlights their focus on rewarding shareholders.