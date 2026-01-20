Infosys among top 3 IT services brands globally: Report Business Jan 20, 2026

Big news for Indian tech—Infosys just landed in the top three most valuable IT services brands worldwide, according to the Brand Finance Global 500 for 2026.

With a brand value of $16.4 billion, Infosys is also the fastest-growing IT company on the list, clocking a solid 15% annual growth over six years.