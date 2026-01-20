Infosys among top 3 IT services brands globally: Report
Big news for Indian tech—Infosys just landed in the top three most valuable IT services brands worldwide, according to the Brand Finance Global 500 for 2026.
With a brand value of $16.4 billion, Infosys is also the fastest-growing IT company on the list, clocking a solid 15% annual growth over six years.
Why does this matter?
Infosys jumped from #96 to #80 in global rankings this year, thanks to its strong reputation and rising demand for its AI and cloud solutions.
As Brand Finance's CEO David Haigh put it, "Its AAA brand strength rating reflects a consistently powerful global brand, reinforced by ongoing expansion into key markets that continues to deepen client engagement and strengthen brand equity."
Innovation and ethics at the core
Infosys isn't just about numbers—they're leading with platforms like Topaz (generative AI) and Cobalt (cloud), while staying carbon neutral for six years straight.
They even made Ethisphere's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies, showing you can innovate and do good at the same time.