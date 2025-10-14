Infosys wins ₹14,000cr NHS contract to modernize workforce management

Project goals

AI-driven platform to enhance user experience

The new data-driven platform will simplify recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and career management functions across the NHS. It is part of the organization's 10-year health plan. Infosys has said that this solution will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance workforce planning and user experience. The project is seen as a strategic enabler for building a future-ready workforce, as per Michael Brodie, Chief Executive of NHSBSA.