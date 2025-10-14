Infosys wins ₹14,000cr NHS contract to modernize workforce management
What's the story
Infosys has bagged a major contract worth £1.2 billion (over ₹14,000 crore) from the UK's National Health Service (NHS) Business Services Authority (NHSBSA). The 15-year deal is for developing and managing a new workforce management platform for the NHS in England and Wales. The project will replace the current Electronic Staff Record system that manages payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees.
Project goals
AI-driven platform to enhance user experience
The new data-driven platform will simplify recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and career management functions across the NHS. It is part of the organization's 10-year health plan. Infosys has said that this solution will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance workforce planning and user experience. The project is seen as a strategic enabler for building a future-ready workforce, as per Michael Brodie, Chief Executive of NHSBSA.
Tech integration
Infosys to leverage its AI platform Topaz for the project
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has said that the company will use its global digital transformation expertise and AI platform, Infosys Topaz, to deliver this project. He emphasized on creating "a platform that drives efficiency today and empowers the NHS into the future." The partnership shows Infosys's commitment to enabling large-scale digital transformation in organizations like NHS.