SaaS startup LeadSquared cuts losses, sees ₹366cr revenue jump
Business
LeadSquared, the Bengaluru SaaS startup, made big strides this past year—cutting its losses nearly in half for FY25.
Total income jumped to ₹366 crore, thanks to a 17% bump in operational revenue compared to last year.
The company trimmed overall expenses by 6%, with employee benefit expenses, the largest cost component, falling by 8.5%.
While spending on data centers and ads did go up, LeadSquared became more efficient—now spending ₹1.40 to make every rupee (down from ₹1.74).
Cash reserves dipped a bit to ₹362 crore, but with $205 million raised so far from investors like WestBridge Capital and Gaja Capital, they remain financially stable.