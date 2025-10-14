SaaS startup LeadSquared cuts losses, sees ₹366cr revenue jump

The company became more efficient, now spending ₹1.40 to make

The company trimmed overall expenses by 6%, with employee benefit expenses, the largest cost component, falling by 8.5%.

While spending on data centers and ads did go up, LeadSquared became more efficient—now spending ₹1.40 to make every rupee (down from ₹1.74).

Cash reserves dipped a bit to ₹362 crore, but with $205 million raised so far from investors like WestBridge Capital and Gaja Capital, they remain financially stable.